50% of Vaccinated Children Have “ Systemic Reactions From the Vaccine”

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https://gnews.org/post/p1jb1267e
09/08/2022 Dr. Robert Malone: A large body of data shows that 50% of vaccinated children are having “systemic reactions from the vaccine”. As a result, European countries such as the UK have begun to ban the COVID genetic vaccine for children under 17 years of age