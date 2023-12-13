CTP BTS/SP Video (S1E26) "Year in Review (part 2)"

S1E26 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Dec 16 2023 and thereafter) at: http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1E26) "Year in Review (part 2)"

What it says - Year in Review part 2 - much more from 2023 that was topics.

PLUS Gunny (ThePatriotCause.com) joins to talk Convention Of States (COS), Term Limits, and more.





Episode related pieces...

- TLB "YEAR IN REVIEW - 2" ARTICLE LINK - DROPPING 12/16 TBD

- part 1 at: https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/year-2023-in-review/

- Give the Gift of Coffee: https://tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees

- https://tinyurl.com/ItsAWonderfulLifeChristmasFilm

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/should-be-duh-now-i-get-it-moment-but-wont-be-for-the-left/

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/crime-criminals-the-lefts-strained-lacking-credulity/

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/ranked-choice-great-except-way-ak-rinos-did-it/

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/todays-federalism-vs-original-intent-federalists/

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/a-republic-if-you-can-keep-it-2/









"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistBook

- TLB articles: thelibertybeacon.com/?s=Joseph+M+Lenard

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup

- Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest): tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Official Coffee: https://tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)

(S1E25 Audio: 43m 47s, Sat Dec 16 2023)

TRANSCRIPT BONUS - TheLibertyBeacon FLASHBACK (1 year with TLB) piece from Summer 2023





some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit





In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.



