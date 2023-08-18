Create New Account
US High School Lacrosse Featuring: Cole Newsome Lacrosse Highlights | NC 2024 | Att, Mid
Presented on US Sports Net by CoachTube.

Featured course:
Coaching Youth Lacrosse: Beginner & Intermediate
by Keith Gonsouland
Check it out @ https://bit.ly/3smMQE0

On today's show we have highlights from an outstanding Attack/Mid out of NC and a great drill to help develop your footwork and execution with the great Matt Hogan. Enjoy the wins!

Video credits:
Cole Newsome Lacrosse Highlights | NC 2024 | Att, Mid
ConnectLAX
@ConnectLAX
https://www.youtube.com/@ConnectLAX

Matt Hogan - Hawk Drill (Defensive Positioning)
Hogan's Lacrosse
@HogansLax
https://www.youtube.com/@HogansLax
Find more resources at CoachTube Lacrosse
https://bit.ly/3smMQE0

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

