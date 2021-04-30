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Tulsi Gabbard Releases AMAZING Video Saying EVERYTHING Dems Don’t Want to Hear
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400 views • April 30, 2021
Katie Pavlich from Townhall reports, Former presidential candidate and Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is blasting members of her political party, although not by name, for the "racialization" and hate of "everything and everyone."
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