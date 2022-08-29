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Credits to brother Jim. His YouTube channel is ThirstyforTruth.





In Matthew 21:28-30, Jesus Christ, the Son of the living God, spoke to the Pharisees about the parable of the two sons. In His parable, Christ says that the first son – the publicans and the harlots – repented of their ways and obeyed the Father. The second son said that he would work for his dad but did not, which is symbolic of Christians today who say they love the Father but the fruits of their labor are not there.





Are you the first son or the second son?





You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:



Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].





Since it won’t be long before truth-providing Christian channels will be deleted by YouTube on their platform, I encourage you to visit my channel on the following platforms, which, for now, allow biblical truth to be shared with others:





Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Follower_of_Christ777:7

UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777

iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx

Rumble: FollowerofChrist7777777