whole reason you follow the pharmaceutical company, they been giving fronts out..

How families like the “medici” shaped the thoughts of the masses. Just like in today’s age, affiliation is very important for the success of people who honor people who take real deals or sale their souls just to feel like something or be apart of a cult, or secret society. Oaths are took by there old counterparts, honoring men and not the woman creating this unbalance we see in nature today. Italy, sicily and etc all made deals and undercover patents, things like this to persuade a individual to feel obligated to the family. So with the family giving fronts out they are also handing out "DEATH" because that's what their forefather's pledged to "death", we have to peep the pattern like I said they speak in code and the code comes in a multitude of ways grammar, books, symbols etc..