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PCR Test: You Can Find ANYTHING in ANYBODY
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202 views • May 22, 2021
PCR Inventor Kary Mullis told us very clearly that the PCR test SHOULD NOT be used to as a diagnostic tool for any disease. It doesn't tell if you're sick, it doesn't tell you viral load, it's not quantitative at all. It's basically a tool for detecting genetic material. You can find almost anything in anybody. Stop the PCR Testing and the Coronavirus pandemic WILL BE OVER!
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