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The Silent Children Documentary (2013)
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104 views • September 26, 2020
800.000 Children missing a year.
138.000 Covid-19 'deaths'
What's the real Virus?
The Silent Children Documentary (2013)
Documentary, Short | 8 August 2013 (USA)
by Dean Karr and Paul Myhill
Storyline
It will be a long-form documentary film with a compelling and original point of view. Drawing upon the unique talents and experience of its filmmaker, it will take the viewer deep into a world that exposes the truths of child sexploitation, and human trafficking. In keeping with the great tradition of hard-hitting investigative film journalism, and through privileged access, the film will follow several never before seen scenarios.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3672964/
138.000 Covid-19 'deaths'
What's the real Virus?
The Silent Children Documentary (2013)
Documentary, Short | 8 August 2013 (USA)
by Dean Karr and Paul Myhill
Storyline
It will be a long-form documentary film with a compelling and original point of view. Drawing upon the unique talents and experience of its filmmaker, it will take the viewer deep into a world that exposes the truths of child sexploitation, and human trafficking. In keeping with the great tradition of hard-hitting investigative film journalism, and through privileged access, the film will follow several never before seen scenarios.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3672964/
Keywords
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