305) ACTIVATION / LIGHT-CODES / DOWNLOADS

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Credits to Elena Danaan channel, July 16, 2022:ACTIVATION / LIGHT-CODES / DOWNLOADS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LG4uxOiVcbk
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua