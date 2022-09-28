Dr. McCullough Testifies: Children Dying From Vaccines, All Mandates Must Be Dropped Immediately

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https://gnews.org/post/p1qald5c7
Dr. Peter McCullough testified in the Senate on September 24. He estimated that 95% of the Americans who die of the CCP-virus, aka COVID-19 accounting for nearly a million deaths and tens of millions of hospitalizations could have been avoided if a comprehensive early treatment approach had been used.