Dr. McCullough Testifies: Children Dying From Vaccines, All Mandates Must Be Dropped Immediately

Dr. Peter McCullough testified in the Senate on September 24. He estimated that 95% of the Americans who die of the CCP-virus, aka COVID-19 accounting for nearly a million deaths and tens of millions of hospitalizations could have been avoided if a comprehensive early treatment approach had been used.
