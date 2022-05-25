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Is It Game Over? New NASA Report
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713 views • May 25, 2022
Global climate engineering operations have been pushed and propagated on the premise of cooling the planet by saturating Earth's skies with sun blocking aerosols. The jet sprayed aerosols are intended to mimic the affect of extended volcanic eruptions. A new NASA science study has now confirmed that extended volcanic eruptions caused long term warming, not cooling. Worse, the ozone layer was decimated in the process. The 5+ minute video below exposes the flawed foundations of the climate engineering narrative and the grave dangers geoengineering operations pose to all life on Earth. mirror
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