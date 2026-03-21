PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Avoid The WORST Health Condition to Have: SCRD (Sleep & Circadian Rhythm Disruption)

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Super shallow-dive video going over THE WORST health condition to have, Sleep & Circadian Rhythm Disruption (SCRD), since messing-up your sleep & circadian rhythms causes a whole host of downstream physical & mental health effects, especially if occurring on a regular or long-term basis!
Visit any of the links below to learn about one of THE FOUNDATIONS for wellness:
https://tinyurl.com/WhenMoreImportantThanWhat
https://tinyurl.com/ChronoMedicine
https://tinyurl.com/CircadianBiologyForDummies
https://tinyurl.com/CircadianBiology101
https://tinyurl.com/CircadianRhythms101
https://tinyurl.com/Chronobiology101
https://tinyurl.com/ChronobiologyForDummies
To be able to CONTROL your schedule so you can be outside from sunrise till about 10:00 & during peak UVB time AS WELL AS NEVER having to look at ANY electronic screen near or after sunset by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watch
https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
OR
https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of
https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores
tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore
tinyurl.com/The3PillarsOfHealthStore
tinyurl.com/WhatIsPrimaryNutrition
tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore
For the "ACTA Scientific Neurology" article, "Preventing and Possibly Reversing Dementia and Alzheimer’s Using Thermotherapy and
Vibroacoustic Therapy in 12 Subjects Over 3 Months," visit
https://tinyurl.com/BioAcousticMatDementiaStudy
More links mentioned COMING SOON!
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