PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Avoid The WORST Health Condition to Have: SCRD (Sleep & Circadian Rhythm Disruption)

Super shallow-dive video going over THE WORST health condition to have, Sleep & Circadian Rhythm Disruption (SCRD), since messing-up your sleep & circadian rhythms causes a whole host of downstream physical & mental health effects, especially if occurring on a regular or long-term basis!

Visit any of the links below to learn about one of THE FOUNDATIONS for wellness:

https://tinyurl.com/WhenMoreImportantThanWhat

https://tinyurl.com/ChronoMedicine

https://tinyurl.com/CircadianBiologyForDummies

https://tinyurl.com/CircadianBiology101

https://tinyurl.com/CircadianRhythms101

https://tinyurl.com/Chronobiology101

https://tinyurl.com/ChronobiologyForDummies





To be able to CONTROL your schedule so you can be outside from sunrise till about 10:00 & during peak UVB time AS WELL AS NEVER having to look at ANY electronic screen near or after sunset by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom





, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975





Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of

https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores

tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore

tinyurl.com/The3PillarsOfHealthStore

tinyurl.com/WhatIsPrimaryNutrition

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore





For the "ACTA Scientific Neurology" article, "Preventing and Possibly Reversing Dementia and Alzheimer’s Using Thermotherapy and

Vibroacoustic Therapy in 12 Subjects Over 3 Months," visit

https://tinyurl.com/BioAcousticMatDementiaStudy





More links mentioned COMING SOON!



