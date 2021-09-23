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Ο παγκόσμιου διαμετρήματος επιστήμονας Sucharit Bakdi μιλάει για όλους και για όλα...💥
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41 views • September 23, 2021
Ο παγκόσμιου διαμετρήματος επιστήμονας Sucharit Bakdi απαντώντας στις ερωτήσεις του δημοσιογράφου παραθέτει τα συμπεράσματα του για τα εμβόλια , την πανδημία και τα μέτρα που έχουν λάβει οι κυβερνήσεις. Μιλάει για τις επιπτώσεις των εμβολιασμών στην υγεία των πολιτών αλλά και για τις μελλοντικές επιπτώσεις των σκευασμάτων στον ανθρώπινο οργανισμό.
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