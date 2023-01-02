PMC Wagner Group entering the village of Klescheevka southwest of Bakhmut, where Ukrainian media say a hundred or more nationalists die per day. The musicians pushed the enemy in Klescheevka until overtook two Ukrainian firing positions.

Bakhmut became the hardest point for Ukrainian forces, Wagner took many prisoners, some were injured and others were afraid and give themselves up to save their lives. PMC Wagner Director, Yevgeny Prigozhin visited the prisoner's location before New Year's Eve.

Mirrored -