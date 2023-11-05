The Lone Zebra | Episode 006 | Created With a Purpose

Are you histamine intolerant? Today’s episode features the quiz to determine whether it may be an issue for you. The tie to Long Covid and POTS is being linked as having similar symptoms. Now more than ever more people being recognized as having symptoms they’ve never had that resemble MCAS flares and/or histamine issues. Sensitivities to foods, chemicals, scents, etc. have left people wondering why all of a sudden is their life so different? See the show notes at https://dianelalomia.substack.com

