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Media Has People So Afraid Of The World They're Begging To Be Slaves
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30 views • February 01, 2021
As people outside the shuttered gates of the dodger stadium vaccine site begging for the vaccine out of fear of a pandemic that won't even bother him, Owen points out the media's involvement in the fear campaign to enforce compliance slavery.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=60176e2b9942cd18bc5c3331
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=60176e2b9942cd18bc5c3331
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