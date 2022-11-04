Woke Mentality is Pushing Liberals to Vote Red | MAGA!!

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The woke mental insanity disease is pushing regular people to vote Red for the first time ever.
They are going to keep pushing until they push themselves off a cliff.
You're seeing this happen en masse.
Their incessant need to push the boundaries of wokeness is jolting people awake.
We are seeing a counterculture revolution happen.
Sanity will win the day. Keep pushing.
They have the mainstream establishment, we are the underdogs, but that never stopped David and it sure won't stop us.
h/t https://t.me/PepeMatter