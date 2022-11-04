Create New Account
Woke Mentality is Pushing Liberals to Vote Red | MAGA!!
GalacticStorm
Published 18 days ago |
The woke mental insanity disease is pushing regular people to vote Red for the first time ever.

They are going to keep pushing until they push themselves off a cliff.
You're seeing this happen en masse.

Their incessant need to push the boundaries of wokeness is jolting people awake.

We are seeing a counterculture revolution happen.

Sanity will win the day. Keep pushing.

They have the mainstream establishment, we are the underdogs, but that never stopped David and it sure won't stop us.

h/t https://t.me/PepeMatter

Keywords
liberalsmagawokeleftiesgreat awakeningwokness

