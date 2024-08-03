Lebanese bid farewell to Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr Tony Gosling

People in the Lebanese capital have bid their somber farewell to Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday. During the funeral ceremony of Shukr, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah vowed that the Lebanese resistance movement will avenge Israel’s killing of its commander.





The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has strongly warned the Israeli regime of consequences of the assassination of a senior Hezbollah figure.





Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks in a message of condolence that he addressed to the Lebanese resistance movement’s Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday.





The commander described the perpetrators of the atrocity as “the enemies of the Muslim nation (Ummah), especially the criminal and terrorist Zionist gang.”





Those and their supporters, he said, “should await sacred fury, harsh revenge, and vengeance on the part of the devoted, resolute, and determined mujahedeen of the [various] fronts of the regional resistance.”





The remarks came after the Israeli attack claimed the lives of Fuad Shukr, a ranking Hezbollah commander and Nasrallah advisor, and several others, including Milad Bidi, an Iranian military advisor, in a suburb of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday.





The killing of Shukr was carried out hours before the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.





Salami reminded that those behind Shukr’s assassination were also “the murderers of Gaza’s oppressed women, children, and men.”





He was referring to a genocidal war that the regime has been conducting with the United States’ all-out support against the Gaza Strip since last October. The brutal military onslaught has so far claimed the lives of at least 39,480 Palestinians, mostly women and children.





The message also followed the regime’s assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, a senior leader of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, in the Iranian capital Tehran.





Most recently, Nasrallah said fighting against the regime had entered “a new phase” after the dual assassinations.





Israel had “crossed red lines” in the assassinations and it had to expect “rage and revenge on all the fronts,” he said.



