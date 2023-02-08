Create New Account
Congresswoman Cynthia Mckinney confronts Rumsfeld and the Bush Administration
In 2006 Rep. Cynthia McKinney confronted Rumsfield & the Bush Admin on Human Trafficking, Plague Vaccines, Money Mgmt. at the Pentagon of Trillions of dollars missing & the planned 911 debacle.

This is the only Fearless Politician that I have witness that had the guts to challenge the Globalist, Wayward Submissive Politicians that call themselves Leaders for the Free World.

The American People didn't protect or back her when needed.





