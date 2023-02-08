Congresswoman Cynthia Mckinney confronts Rumsfeld and the Bush Administration

In 2006 Rep. Cynthia McKinney confronted Rumsfield & the Bush Admin on Human Trafficking, Plague Vaccines, Money Mgmt. at the Pentagon of Trillions of dollars missing & the planned 911 debacle.
This is the only Fearless Politician that I have witness that had the guts to challenge the Globalist, Wayward Submissive Politicians that call themselves Leaders for the Free World.
