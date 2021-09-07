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Globalist Behavioral Psychologists Are Purposely Invoking Mass Psychosis - FULL SHOW 9/6/21
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180 views • September 07, 2021
The social engineers of the Great Reset are purposely destabilizing the planet to launch a worldwide French Revolution 2.0 to collapse civilization. Well-known Covid skeptic Dr. Peter Mccullough joins today's worldwide transmission!
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