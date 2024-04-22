MASTERING THE SKIES AND GROUND: RUSSIA’S DOMINANCE BRINGS VICTORIES

Russian strikes do not stop pounding Ukrainian rear areas for even a single a day. Recent attacks mainly targeted the southern and eastern regions. Recently, another S-300 air defense system was destroyed, also, the port infrastructure in the Odessa region has been burning for several days in a row.





On the night of April 22, strategic infrastructure near Odessa came under another wave of Russian drone strikes. The Ukrainian Air Force claimed the destruction of five Russian UAVs, however, immediately after this the Ukrainian Southern military command reported damage to some civilian warehouses and equipment. Most likely more weapons hidden in civilian facilities were destroyed.





Last night, more Russian strikes landed in the town of Pokrovsk in the war-torn Donetsk People’s Republic.





In their turn, Ukrainian forces have recently increased the number of drones launched on Russian territories but they are yet to penetrate the Russian air defense systems. At the same time, the Ukrainian military supported by NATO, attempts attacks on the Crimean peninsula. The strikes began after Kiev publicly declared its plan to destroy the civilian Crimean Bridge. On April 21, Ukrainian anti-ship missiles were intercepted in Sevastopol. The wreckage slightly damaged a military ship.





The Russian military retains an advantage not only in the air, but also on the ground, on the battlefield.





In recent days, Russian troops achieved significant gains in the Avdeevka region. North of the city, the Russian Army is storming the village of Ocheretino and has already taken control of almost half of the settlement. Ukrainian military commanders confirm its defeat because Ukrainian units simply fled from their positions. Suffering from a lack in manpower and ammunition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine could not defend the village for an extended time.





At the same time, Russian forces are storming Ukrainian strongholds in the villages nearby. West of Avdeevka, Russians are destroying the Ukrainian grouping blocked in Berdychi and the Ukrainian remnants on the outskirts of Semenovka.





In the Artyomovsk region, the Russian military officially claimed full control of Bogdanovka northeast of the main Ukrainian stronghold in Chasov Yar. The battle for this town has already begun. The Russian military holds control of a foothold in the Kanal district, while Russian artillery and heavy aerial bombs are pounding Ukrainian positions in the residential areas.





Russian forces also advance in the southern Donetsk direction. They have largely expanded their zone of control southwest of Mariinka. They took control of about 10 square kilometers and straightened the front. They are already in full control of Novomikhailovka and advance in the fields south of the village, threatening the Ukrainian defense in the area.





Meanwhile, the constant Russian precision strikes destroy the Ukrainian reserves necessary to reinforce positions on the frontlines, assuring new victories for the Russian Army.

https://southfront.press/russias-dominance-brings-victories/