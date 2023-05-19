ICAN ATTORNEYS WIN AGAINST PFIZER AND MODERNA

Less than a year after successfully winning the fight to force Pfizer to release their COVID-19 vaccine trial data that the FDA was attempting to block for 75 years, ICAN’s Lead Counsel, Aaron Siri, Esq., joins Del with an updated, and new ruling, and great news about what this new ruling means for Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID vaccine trial data.





