Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ICAN ATTORNEYS WIN AGAINST PFIZER AND MODERNA
275 views
channel image
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published Yesterday |

Less than a year after successfully winning the fight to force Pfizer to release their COVID-19 vaccine trial data that the FDA was attempting to block for 75 years,  ICAN’s Lead Counsel, Aaron Siri, Esq.,  joins Del with an updated, and new ruling, and great news about what this new ruling means for Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID vaccine trial data.


#AaronSiri #PfizerDataDump #Moderna #VaccineSafety #ICAN #TrialDocuments


Keywords
del bigtreerealnewsthehighwire

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket