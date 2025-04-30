BrightLearn - Outside the Box Cancer Therapies by Mark Stengler and Paul Anderson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast episode delves into the groundbreaking insights of the book "Outside The Box Cancer Therapies" by Dr. Mark Stengler and Dr. Paul Anderson, which explores integrative oncology as a holistic approach to treating and preventing cancer, emphasizing hope, individualized care, and practical solutions for patients and caregivers.
Find a copy of this amazing book here.