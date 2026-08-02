Sunday Service, Oak Grove Primitive Baptist Church, 2 Aug. 2026

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Recording of Sunday service at Oak Grove Primitive Baptist Church, 2 August 2026. Song service from Lloyd's Hymnal followed by preaching from Elders Carl Thorpe and Carl Harris.
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