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Live - Did the police ruin the Trafalgar Square anti lockdown protest #antiprotest in London ?
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79 views • September 26, 2020
Paul Brown

30,000 anti-lockdown protesters cram into Trafalgar Square - as a QUARTER of Britain's population is put under some form of lockdown - and virus conspiracy theorist Piers Corbyn addresses crowd
Attendees of the 'We Do Not Consent' rally gathered in Trafalgar Square and Hyde Park, London, earlier today
Crowds have been urged to abide by coronavirus restrictions and warned that violence will not be tolerated
Virus conspiracy theorist Piers Corbyn, the brother of former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, attending

Trafalgar Square packed with thousands of maskless protesters as crowd gathers for anti-lockdown action
At least 30,000 protesters have descended on Trafalgar Square and Hyde Park in London as part of an anti-lockdown demonstration.

Attendees of the 'We Do Not Consent' rally gathered earlier today after a quarter of Britain's population was put under some form of lockdown.

The crowds have been urged to abide by coronavirus restrictions and warned that violence will not be tolerated at the event.

Thousands of maskless demonstrators have packed out Trafalgar Square for an anti-lockdown protest, despite a plea fom police for people to stick to coronavirus restrictions.

The demonstrators, who are protesting against Government measures, carried a variety of signs, flags and placards as they descended on central London for the "we do not consent" rally.

Piers Corbyn, the brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, was among the crowd. Conspiracy theorist David Icke, who has made several false claims about coronavirus, was also in attendance.

Britons furious with the reinstatement of restrictions have made their way to London's Trafalgar Square for a 'Freedom Rally'. This follows the Government's decision to enact measures such as a 10pm curfew for pubs and bars as a means of combating the rise in coronavirus cases. Led by Mr Icke, hundreds have gathered in the capital to protest the changes.

The event, organised by opponents of lockdown measures, saw coronavirus sceptics and so-called "anti-vaxxers" holding banners and chanting “freedom” Some branded the Covid-19 pandemic a "scam", while others read: "Save our rights. No mandated vaccines." One protester held a banner calling for the Government’s Sage scientific advisers to be sacked, as another’s declared Covid-19 a “hoax”.
Keywords
freedomlovemaskvaccinetrafalgar squarepoliceliverallypeaceliabilitylockdowncovid-19social distancingpaul brownlondon september 26
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