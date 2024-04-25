Dr. Joel Wallach Bone Appetit: The Role of Nutrition in Building Strong Bones 4/25/24
Dr. Wallach will dive into the world of strong bones and the food choices that support them. We'll start by understanding how bones work and why keeping them healthy is important throughout life. Then, we'll explore the science behind key nutrients like calcium and vitamin D, explaining how they contribute to bone strength. But it won't stop there - we'll discuss other essential players like Vitamin K2 and magnesium, and explore dietary patterns that promote strong bones. We'll also debunk some common myths about bone health and nutrition, leaving you with clear information. Finally, we'll wrap up with practical tips for incorporating bone-building foods into your diet and empower you to take action for stronger bones.
