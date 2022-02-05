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THEY WANT US DEAD! "New" Deadly Virus Has 35% Fatality Rate? NeoCOV...
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500 views • February 05, 2022
More experimentation with a very dangerous pathogen than can take down 1/3rd of the people it touches? Is it a threat or is it hype? Lets talk about it
I Got a Message: Something BIG Is About to Happen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQmHKPaIjuI&;ab_channel=CanadianPrepper
What the Hell is Going On?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZP4cCKt3Xg&;ab_channel=CanadianPrepper
I Got a Message: Something BIG Is About to Happen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQmHKPaIjuI&;ab_channel=CanadianPrepper
What the Hell is Going On?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZP4cCKt3Xg&;ab_channel=CanadianPrepper
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