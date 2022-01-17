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Soul from the Ulrich Hirshmann Archives
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10 views • January 17, 2022
To believe in the Spirit of God is not any religion. To believe on the Son of God Jesus Christ aka Anointed with Jehovah's Salvation with and in us is not a religion either. It is more than one book or one person can describe. That Spirit is not limited to the precepts of humankind. There is no specific group of humanoids with an exclusive to the Spirit of God. There is limits but even those are set by the creator not human aka Adam.
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