Hospice Fraud in California's Medicare System: Mechanisms of Operation, Financial Exploitation, and Oversight Limitations

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Hospice fraud in California exploits Medicare's end-of-life care system through shell offices, stolen beneficiary numbers, and fake billings, draining federal funds while oversight struggles with limited inspections and rapid scheme adaptations.
Read the complete essay at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/hospice-fraud-in-californias-medicare
#HospiceFraud #CaliforniaMedicare #HealthcareScams #GhostHospice #MedicareFraud
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