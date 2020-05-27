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Dangers of "modern health care" - Dr. Jennifer Daniels
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388 views • May 27, 2020
Streamed live on Dec 19, 2019:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B3VLuutIf74
Kerry Cassidy interviewed Dr. Daniels an alternative doctor and healer. She has her own show on VitalityCapsules.com. She has been exposing the dangers of "modern health care" for many years. Excellent info!
https://vitalitycapsules.com/
http://projectcamelotportal.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B3VLuutIf74
Kerry Cassidy interviewed Dr. Daniels an alternative doctor and healer. She has her own show on VitalityCapsules.com. She has been exposing the dangers of "modern health care" for many years. Excellent info!
https://vitalitycapsules.com/
http://projectcamelotportal.com
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