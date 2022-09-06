EU STARTS TO REALIZE DAMAGE CAUSED BY ANTI-RUSSIA SANCTIONS (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from Bitchute channel RT at:-
The European economy is weakening, with the euro falling below the dollar for the first time in two decades. Some EU politicians are starting to acknowledge that sanctions on Russia are not working and that lifting them would benefit Europeans. RT’s Rachel Marsden has the latest details.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com