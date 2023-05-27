Create New Account
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 15 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2i1r2qd891

0525 Ava on Matta of Fact

Ava展示了一张人物结构图表，显示了美国的FBI，司法部，法院系统，大律师事务所的外表的合法性和与之相反的非法性，他们现在很多已经被中共腐败，并进行远程操纵用来打击中共异见人士。

Ava showed a character structure chart showing the legality appearance are illegality of the FBI, Department of Justice, the court system, and big law firms in the United States. Many of them have now been corrupted by the CCP and manipulated remotely. Used to crack down on CCP dissidents.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@theeman0924 @ryanmatta

@nfscspeaks @s7gril

@mosenglish @moschinese



