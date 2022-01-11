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X22 Report A 01. 11. 22.
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160 views • January 11, 2022
Ep. 2674a - Trump Setup The [CB] & Puppet Masters, They Took The Bait
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The people are seeing the empty shelves, the fake news cannot ignore the obvious and now they have to address it. KFC is limiting their menu because of a shortage of chicken. The spin will not work. Members of congress have out performed the SPY, how did they manage that? Trump and Mnuchin set the bait and then trapped the [DS] and the [CB].
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
The people are seeing the empty shelves, the fake news cannot ignore the obvious and now they have to address it. KFC is limiting their menu because of a shortage of chicken. The spin will not work. Members of congress have out performed the SPY, how did they manage that? Trump and Mnuchin set the bait and then trapped the [DS] and the [CB].
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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