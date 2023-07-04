Protests have Begun in Turkey Against the Migration Policy - to Immediately Expel All Migrants

Protests have begun in Turkey against the migration policy of Recep Erdogan. The protesters demanded to close the borders for refugees from Afghanistan and Pakistan, and to immediately expel all migrants from the country.
