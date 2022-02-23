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The Event (Wisdom Circle + Raw Deal) - 23 February 22 - Guest: Dr Peter McCullough
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53 views • February 23, 2022
Courageous Allopathic Doctor Peter McCollough makes his first appearance on The Event to expose the latest murderous lies of globalist Big Pharma! Hour 2 callers joined the show to discuss the compelling Peter McCullough appearance.
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