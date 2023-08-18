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Prosecutor Fani Willis Indicts Trump and 18 Others in Move to Take Down Trump Support | Desperate China Seeks to Intimidate United States | CCP Continues to Capture Journalists | Aila Wang
Battlefront Broadcasting
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Sources:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/.../fulton-county.../
https://trendingpoliticsnews.com/just-in-judge-scott.../
https://www.theepochtimes.com/.../here-is-when-trump-has...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/.../gateway-pundit.../
https://redstate.com/.../chinese-owned-bio-lab-update...
https://www.wnd.com/.../many-millions-believe-violence.../
https://foreignpolicy.com/.../brics-currency-end-dollar.../
https://hotair.com/.../chinas-economy-is-in-trouble-and...
https://www.nysun.com/.../china-led-economic-group-pushes...
https://wltreport.com/.../just-judge-rules-trump-trial.../
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president trumpnational securityccpbricschina threatfulton countygeorgia elections
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