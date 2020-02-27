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Judge Napolitano on why he's 'stunned' Trump won sanctuary fight
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24 views • February 27, 2020
Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano explains on 'Fox & Friends' why he thinks the president's defamation suit over an op-ed on Russia will be dismissed and reacts to the White House's win in a sanctuary ruling.
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