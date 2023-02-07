The Enemy At The Gate

We are living in the last days in my humble estimation. When I study prophecy the best that I can identify the USA in the Bible is in Revelation chapter 17 & 18. The US matches the spiritual and economic condition we see attached to the MYSTERY BAYBLON THE GREAT, THE MOTHER OF HARLOTS AND OF THE ABOMINATIONS OF THE EARTH. We are being setup by the globalist corporations and the corrupt politicians who have sold their soul to satan. You need to prepare for what is coming.