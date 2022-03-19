Vaccines Caused Worst-Ever Excess Mortality In History

Vaccines Caused Worst-Ever Excess Mortality In HistoryMarch 18, 2022The millennial generation experienced 61,000 excess death in the second half of 2021.CDC data shows the Millennial generation suffered a “Vietnam War event,” with more than 61,000 excess deaths in that age group in the second half of 2021, according to an analysis by a former Wall Street executive who made a career of crunching numbers at BlackRock.Millennials, about ages 25 to 40, experienced an 84 percent increase in excess mortality in the fall, he said, describing it as the “worst-ever excess mortality, I think, in history.” It was the highest increase in excess deaths of any age group last year, seven times higher than the Silent Generation, those who are older than 85.And the increase coincided with the vaccine mandates and the approval of the booster shots.He said the insurance expert with whom he worked is presenting the data to a financial group and will reveal his identity. “If you’re on Wall Street and you still think Pfizer and Moderna are good buys, I’ve got news for you: There’s some catalysts coming that are probably not going to be good for holding those stocks,” he said.Dowd said he also had examined the Pfizer clinical trial data provided by whistleblower Brook Jackson, concluding it, and the fact that Pfizer has tried to hide it, point to “clinical fraud.”He also posted tables showing excess mortality for Gen X — about age 41 to 56 — since August 2021 was 101,000. The Baby Boomers saw 306,000 excess deaths during the same period.New Data Is Confirming Increases in All-Cause Deaths Associated With mRNA Covid Vaccination