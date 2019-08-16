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VIDEO: Liberal Lawyer Says Ice Agent Did Not Run Over Crowd
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108 views • August 16, 2019
Norm Pattis explains to Alex Jones that he thinks the Ice agent who was accused of running over a crowd of protesters blocking his entrance to work, did nothing wrong.
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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