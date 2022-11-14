Shared by Lucia on April 28, 2022

THE COVENANT IS BROKEN

Dear brothers and sisters,

Today, April 27/2022, I got up with a heavy, broken heart. During my devotion time, Father led me to Jer.11: THE COVENANT IS BROKEN.

Hear ye the words of this covenant. Which I commanded your fathers in the day that I brought them forth out of the land of Egypt, from the iron furnace, saying, Obey my voice, and do them, according to all which I command you: so shall ye be my people, and I will be your God: That I may perform the oath which I have sworn unto your fathers, to give them a land flowing with milk and honey. Yet they obeyed not, nor inclined their ear, but walked every one in the imagination of their evil heart: therefore I will bring upon them all the words of this covenant, which I commanded them to do: but they did them not. They are turned back to the iniquities of their forefathers, which refused to hear my words; and they went after other gods to serve them.

Jer.11:11 Therefore thus saith the Lord, Behold, I will bring evil upon them, which they shall not be able to escape; and though they shall cry unto me, I will not hearken unto them.

Yesterday I shared a message regarding King Josiah and how, once He learned about Father's laws, he did away with all the idols in Israel. Just because we may not have Asherah poles erected in our towns, we are not physically sacrificing our children to Molech or burning incense to other gods, these Scriptures still apply to us. We must take time in the presence of the Lord and examine ourselves as to what our idols are. Is our god money? Is it our stomach? Are we still worshiping the way pagans do by following the Baals, Ishtar, Christmas? Do we think that if we can band with our families and friends in the time of disaster, that we will be safe? Are we chasing after the cravings of our flesh, our addictions? Is Jesus the Messiah sitting on the throne of our heart? Does He have the #1 priority?

This is a call to repentance. If we don't come before Father's presence daily to examine ourselves and turn from our sins, we can't pretend that disaster will not overtake us. If we are doing things that displease Father, then we have broken Covenant with Him and we can surely expect all the curses in Deut.28 to be poured out to us.

What I am sensing in my Spirit is that many reading these warnings think that they don't apply to them, or that simply asking Father to forgive all without taking time to examine themselves is sufficient. Many continue on the wide path deceiving themselves that they are on the narrow one. Please take time in your secret place today to seek the Lord on these matters. For if we ignore Father's warnings, understand that HE is the one who is sending disaster our way, not Satan!

Jer.11:16-17 The Lord called thy name, A green olive tree, fair, and of goodly fruit: with the noise of a great tumult he hath kindled fire upon it, and the branches of it are broken. 17 FOR THE LORD OF HOSTS, that planted thee, HATH PRONOUNCED EVIL AGAINST THEE, for the evil of the house of Israel and of the house of Judah, which they have done against themselves to provoke me to anger in offering incense unto Baal.

Repentance is the key to our reconciliation back to God, no matter the sin. The Lord is able to forgive ALL traspasses. His desire is to take us into the Land of Milk and Honey. I hope and pray that this Word will both stir the hearts of those who need to hear it to repentance and encourage you to walk uprightly before Father. May Yah's name be praised!

Isa.1:18 Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.

