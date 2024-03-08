SkyView Astrology:

Dark Moon Reading 10 March ‘24: New Manifestation

by Katharina Bless





With this powerful cluster of the stars, we can expect a lot of changes and more truth surfacing! It is now up to each person to look beyond the “frame” we have put in, it is already coming down, which is visible in what is happening in the world.

Time to be careful and discriminate what I MY truth … and let go of the truth of others! Feel into you heart and invite the Divine to take residence, consciously connect and ask for guidance, protection and “tell me what I need to know”!





For those new to my moon readings, please check out the latest Introduction because it is quite different from the Western/Tropical Astrology and my previous reading in my blog page:

A guide to Life’s Pilgrimage and the Soul’s Path of Evolution

https://skyviewastrology.wordpress.com/2020/12/14/a-guide-to-lifes-pilgrimage-and-the-souls-path-of-evolution/





**SkyView Astrology (outer circle) works with the real star-constellations. Western/Tropical Astrology (inner circle) has nothing to do with the stars anymore and their 1˚ Aries is 28˚ apart from the true star constellations, the Vedic/Indian system is 6˚ degrees different.

SkyView Astrology does not tell you who you are, but shows the time quality and blueprint/road-map of one’s life. It also is no fortune telling tool and can’t predict the future since you have the innate ability to co-create your life within the curriculum you have chosen for this incarnation. Once you know how, you can change your life and time line.

The dates of the transition of the sun are based on the guidelines of IAU (International Astronomical Union).

Katharina Bless is Author of “SkyView Astrology – Applying the real Star Constellations to our Life’s Journey and Soul Evolution” and “Flower Healing Power” book one and two and “The Secret of the Abundance Box”. She lives in Chiang Rai, Thailand. If you are interested to have a personal reading or life coaching, you can contact me through my blog page or at Telegram.





