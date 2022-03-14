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Brook Jackson | UNDENIABLE Pharma Fraud: Pfizer Whistleblower Sues Pfizer
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176 views • March 14, 2022
Brook Jackson is a whistleblower and clinical trial expert who spent time overseeing the Pfizer COVID-19 “Vaccine” trials in Texas, where the things she witnessed were beyond shocking. Streamed on: Mar 14, 6:02 pm EDT.
After months of being silenced through legal intimidation, Brook has now filed a lawsuit against Pfizer, and joins us today to tell you what the Mainstream Media and Big Pharma won’t.
You can find out more about Brook: https://www.iambrookjackson.com/
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
Brook Jackson | UNDENIABLE Pharma Fraud: Pfizer Whistleblower Sues Pfizer
Brook Jackson, Pfizer Whistleblower, UNDENIABLE Pharma Fraud, Sues Pfizer, Maria Zeee, ZeeeMedia, March 15 2022
After months of being silenced through legal intimidation, Brook has now filed a lawsuit against Pfizer, and joins us today to tell you what the Mainstream Media and Big Pharma won’t.
You can find out more about Brook: https://www.iambrookjackson.com/
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
Brook Jackson | UNDENIABLE Pharma Fraud: Pfizer Whistleblower Sues Pfizer
Brook Jackson, Pfizer Whistleblower, UNDENIABLE Pharma Fraud, Sues Pfizer, Maria Zeee, ZeeeMedia, March 15 2022
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