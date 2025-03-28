Sudanese militias flee en masse across Jebel Awliya Dam now!

It was a bitter day for Abu Dhabi, where the UAE-backed Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan began fleeing en masse, following their defeat from the siege by the Sudanese Armed Forces. Images of the mass escape of the militias circulated widely on the internet on March 26, 2025, showing remnants of the militias crossing the Jebel Awliya Dam on the White Nile south of downtown Khartoum, as the Sudanese government army reported its success in retaking almost the entire capital, including recapturing Khartoum International Airport from the Western-backed militias through their UAE agents. Incredible drone footage showed thousands of militias and their families running west of the river to save themselves before Sudanese Army columns advanced to close it in.

A Sudanese military spokesman reported that General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan made his first film appearance in Khartoum on his way to the presidential palace following the recapture of the capital, which is now fully under army control. South of Khartoum city center, troops are also besieging the strategic Jebel Awliya area, the last major stronghold of the militias, now under government control. In addition, government forces announced they had also retaken all bridges over the Nile River connecting the three cities that make up Greater Khartoum after months of fierce fighting. This is a major blow to the West and the militias are in disarray, desperately trying to leave the last bridge they have, leaving the capital.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net