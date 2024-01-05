Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russia's Newest Tactics Completely Neutralized U.S. HIMARS Systems In Ukraine┃How Was That Possible?
channel image
The Prisoner
8909 Subscribers
Shop now
252 views
Published 20 hours ago

Fresh video footage has also appeared on the Internet where the Russian multiple launch rocket system Tornado-S destroys US Himars with the help of cluster munitions. Studying these frames, experts from the edition confirmed that the Russians have developed a fairly effective tactic to destroy US Himars multiple launch rocket systems in Ukraine.............

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
russiancluster munitionstornado-smultiple launch rocket system

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket