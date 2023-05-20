Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Final Jubilee and the Return of Christ (MUST WATCH)
104 views
channel image
Essential Christian Truths
Published 17 hours ago |

This incredible Bible study showcases the apparent connection between God's jubilee cycle and the second coming of Jesus Christ. By first reconciling our understanding of the books of Ezra, Nehemiah, and Esther, we can then plainly see the evidence pointing towards a specific year for Christ's return. That year is revealed in this video -- and it is upon the doorstep. Please watch and share.

Keywords
end times2030esthersecond comingezracyrusjubileedaniel70 weeksherods templenehemiahdariusmaccabeessecond templefinal dayahasuerusseptuagintxerxesartaxerxesshmitayear of releaseyear of lords favorhasmoneanluke 4

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket