AIR GANG STALKER TERRORIST STEPHEN COATES

As I write this civilised men are flying overhead trying to kill me 1984

29/8/24 LORD KIRKHOPE OVERHEAD 3 TIMES GROUND LEVEL IN G-BOHR UNSAFE FLY. ONLY THE MOST STYLISH PAEDOPHILES GET KNIGHTED TONY BLAIR, G-KART UNSAFE FLY, G-SMDH OVERHEAD (STEPHEN THOMAS) UNSAFE FLY, G-BGKS UNSAFE FLY, G-AWUJ OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY, ONLY THE MOST STYLISH PAEDOPHILES GET KNIGHTED. TONY BLAIR. THE PILOT OF G-AWUJ IS LORD STEVENS OF KIRKWHELPINGTON (A FORMER MET CHIEF CONSTABLE)

28/8/24 G-RANL OVERHEAD TWICE GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, MADE OVER 3000 UNSAFE FLY REPORTS AGAINST PILOT IN G-RANL, POLICE G-POLA GROUND LEVEL 3 TIMES UNSAFE FLY, MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE: 2924222, G-XXED 'KINGS' HELICOPTER OVERHEAD TWICE GOUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, WW2 DOUGLAS OVERHEAD UNSAFE FLY, G-AWCN (STEPHEN COATES) OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, G-POLA? 21:09HRS NEARLY CRASING INTO MY HOUSE UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, MISCONDUCT REF FREEMASOM VANESSA JARDINE: 4424802

Ironically Government agents are generally not intelligent but are given the impression that they have access to intelligence information that most are not privy, thereby creating the oxy-moron of 'intelligent government agents' R Duncan

FREEMASON AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT STARTED WHEN I COMPLAINED TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON

Magna Carta lawful document peace treaty forever.

No free man shall be seized or imprisoned, or stripped of his rights or possessions, or outlawed or exiled, nor will we proceed with force against him except by the lawful judgement of his equals or by the law of the land. To no one will we sell, to no one deny or delay right or justice.

Homogenitus man made generated clouds

20 Years now stalked by Northumbria Police, even won a case against NPAS (former Chief Constable Winton Keenan) cleared of all wrong doing in Crown court and cowards still terrorizing me. Been unlawfully arrested/sectioned (twice), imprisoned under the mental health act by Northumbria Police in an attempt to shut me up about chemtrails

"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." Daniel I

US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks.

Project soul catcher.

5G stalking. United States Patent Application: 20070139247 (uspto.gov)

