ISRAELI POLICE CHIEF - ANTI-WAR PROTESTERS WILL BE SENT TO GAZA ON BUSES
Published 15 hours ago

ISRAELI POLICE CHIEF: ANTI-WAR PROTESTS WILL BE SENT TO GAZA ON BUSES:

- We are in a state of war. Will be zero tolerance for any instance. There will be no authorisation of protests, this will be upheld with an iron fist. Anyone who wants to identify with Gaza will put them in buses heading there now.

◾️ Literally this man wants to forcibly ship dissenting Jews in buses to the biggest guetto/prison in the planet where thousands of people are been exterminated every day...

