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Co$t of Crypto - EP 008 - What Does Bitcoin Become Now?
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80 views • March 28, 2021
Where does bitcoin's value come from in the years ahead?
After a news-rich 2020, today I examine where we are today and what new narratives bitcoin can take on that add value to bitcoin and the bitcoin network.
Enjoy and be well, Everyone.
FOLLOW TINYCRYPTOBLOG:
Now on Anchor.fm - https://anchor.fm/cofc
Tiny Crypto Blog Website: https://tinycryptoblog.com
Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/ycynav7d
Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/yansqfxr
Bit Chute: https://tinyurl.com/y2x4sqmv
Lbry: https://tinyurl.com/yb3gzof9
Steemit: https://tinyurl.com/y7n79hmc
Minds.com: https://tinyurl.com/y47kov9z
Medium: https://tinyurl.com/y8ukl792
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Block unwanted ads and earn rewards while browsing using the Brave browser: https://brave.com/tin140
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-Earn bitcoin while shopping online using Lolli: ttps://tinyurl.com/y2moxncu
-Earn bitcoin when you use the Fold app (including Amazon!) https://tinyurl.com/y9mwg9bq
-Earn points (and bitcoin) with Pei App (USA ONLY): https://tinyurl.com/yaorcgdn - Use referral code “tiny1” and get $2.50
-Earn rebates online when you shop with Rakuten. Sign up using this link, and when you spend $25 you earn a $10 bonus: https://www.rakuten.com/r/ERIKA1132?eeid=28187
-Find the best prices and automatically apply online coupons when you shop using Honey: https://tinyurl.com/y2yx5heh
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Crypto-related merchandise: https://tinyurl.com/y32mcb7o
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PURCHASE CRYPTOS
Coinbase (buy/sell $100, get $10 of bitcoin free): https://goo.gl/4P5p7C
Abra: https://tinyurl.com/y6sbrfxz
Bitcoin Depot ATMs: https://tinyurl.com/y5cnla2w
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RECOMMEDED EXCHANGES
Binance: https://goo.gl/Bf39C6
Binance US:
Changelly: https://tinyurl.com/y57gmm2v
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MINE CRYPTOS WITH YOUR PC OR MINING RIG
Honeyminer: https://goo.gl/DQDB3g
Minergate: https://t.co/n4tW4rFqT4
Hotel Honey- Rent Mining GPUs for 3/6/12 months: https://tinyurl.com/yygl9cug
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GOOD STARTER WALLETS FOR PC OR MOBILE
Coinami desktop and mobile: https://tinyurl.com/y5acml92
Exodus desktop wallet: https://goo.gl/Em9akY
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
***Disclaimer: This is not financial advice, merely my own opinions and views. Before making any investment decisions involving money, always do your own research (DYOR) and NEVER invest money that you cannot afford to lose.***
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
After a news-rich 2020, today I examine where we are today and what new narratives bitcoin can take on that add value to bitcoin and the bitcoin network.
Enjoy and be well, Everyone.
FOLLOW TINYCRYPTOBLOG:
Now on Anchor.fm - https://anchor.fm/cofc
Tiny Crypto Blog Website: https://tinycryptoblog.com
Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/ycynav7d
Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/yansqfxr
Bit Chute: https://tinyurl.com/y2x4sqmv
Lbry: https://tinyurl.com/yb3gzof9
Steemit: https://tinyurl.com/y7n79hmc
Minds.com: https://tinyurl.com/y47kov9z
Medium: https://tinyurl.com/y8ukl792
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Block unwanted ads and earn rewards while browsing using the Brave browser: https://brave.com/tin140
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-Earn bitcoin while shopping online using Lolli: ttps://tinyurl.com/y2moxncu
-Earn bitcoin when you use the Fold app (including Amazon!) https://tinyurl.com/y9mwg9bq
-Earn points (and bitcoin) with Pei App (USA ONLY): https://tinyurl.com/yaorcgdn - Use referral code “tiny1” and get $2.50
-Earn rebates online when you shop with Rakuten. Sign up using this link, and when you spend $25 you earn a $10 bonus: https://www.rakuten.com/r/ERIKA1132?eeid=28187
-Find the best prices and automatically apply online coupons when you shop using Honey: https://tinyurl.com/y2yx5heh
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Crypto-related merchandise: https://tinyurl.com/y32mcb7o
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PURCHASE CRYPTOS
Coinbase (buy/sell $100, get $10 of bitcoin free): https://goo.gl/4P5p7C
Abra: https://tinyurl.com/y6sbrfxz
Bitcoin Depot ATMs: https://tinyurl.com/y5cnla2w
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RECOMMEDED EXCHANGES
Binance: https://goo.gl/Bf39C6
Binance US:
Changelly: https://tinyurl.com/y57gmm2v
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MINE CRYPTOS WITH YOUR PC OR MINING RIG
Honeyminer: https://goo.gl/DQDB3g
Minergate: https://t.co/n4tW4rFqT4
Hotel Honey- Rent Mining GPUs for 3/6/12 months: https://tinyurl.com/yygl9cug
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GOOD STARTER WALLETS FOR PC OR MOBILE
Coinami desktop and mobile: https://tinyurl.com/y5acml92
Exodus desktop wallet: https://goo.gl/Em9akY
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
***Disclaimer: This is not financial advice, merely my own opinions and views. Before making any investment decisions involving money, always do your own research (DYOR) and NEVER invest money that you cannot afford to lose.***
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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