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Fauci Family Snake Pit Unveiled: "Watch The Water" Editor Makes Demonic Discovery
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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2066 views • May 24, 2022
Published April 12, 2022
MIRRORED from Stew Peters Network

The producer of the documentary "Watch The Water", Nicholas Stumphauzer, joins Stew to discuss some of the behind the scenes works with the documentary. Stumphauzer reveals that through faith and the prayers of his peers, that he was able to endure and edit the heavy hitting information.

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Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhodemonicpandemicwatervirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liessnakevenomcovid 19stew peters shownicholas stumphauzer
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